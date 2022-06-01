Jay Herman of Aspers, Nadine Hubner of Felton, and Jay Grove of Shippensburg, were each elected to new three-year terms on the Adams Electric Cooperative Board of Directors during an election process as part of the cooperative’s annual meeting that ended during an Adams Electric Credentials and Election Committee meeting held May 20, according to an electric co-op release.
The Credentials & Election Committee is made up of 12 member-volunteers, serving one-year terms, who oversee the annual director election process. One member from each of the nine director zones is selected for the committee annually, plus an additional three member-volunteers from director zones up for election.
The board of directors held a reorganizational meeting on May 24 and Glenn Bange of Hanover was re-elected to serve as board president, Hubner was re-elected as board vice president, Dale Myers of Glenville was elected to his first term as secretary, and Tom Knaub of Wellsville was re-elected board treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.