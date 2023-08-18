AARP Maryland Associate State Director for Community Outreach Jen Holz is the recipient of AARP’s 2023 Maureen McKoy Award for Excellence in Service, according to an AARP release.
The honor is given annually to one staff member from among 53 state and territorial offices who has exhibited outstanding service and performance in advancing the nationwide organization’s community outreach and volunteer engagement, according to the release.
“Jen is a remarkable, results-oriented, amiable individual who is a credit to AARP every single day,” said Hank Greenberg, AARP Maryland state director. “She goes the extra mile, always with integrity and positivity.”
The group's state president agreed.
“Jen embodies the heart and soul of AARP,” said Jim Campbell, AARP Maryland state president. “Her passion for service and sincere commitment to the 50-plus community define her work and her interactions with our volunteers.”
With AARP since 2006, Holz works in partnership with local organizations, government and hundreds of volunteers across the state to enhance the lives of older adults and their families through advocacy and education to diverse groups statewide, according to the release.
Over the course of her career, Holz has advanced to fill leadership roles in communications, event planning, and community service.
The selection committee cited her work in organizing PROTECT Week, an annual series of virtual and in-person events involving 22 partner organizations from the public, private and nonprofit sectors, highlighting scams and fraud that target the elderly. She also spearheads AARP’s work to promote livable communities and has guided nine communities in Maryland to join the AARP World Health Organization Network of Age Friendly Communities, according to the release.
Holz holds a master’s degree in the management of aging services from the Erickson School of Aging at UMBC. She is a resident of Fairfield, where she also serves as president of the local school board.
