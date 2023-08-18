Jen Holz

Holz

AARP Maryland Associate State Director for Community Outreach Jen Holz is the recipient of AARP’s 2023 Maureen McKoy Award for Excellence in Service, according to an AARP release.

The honor is given annually to one staff member from among 53 state and territorial offices who has exhibited outstanding service and performance in advancing the nationwide organization’s community outreach and volunteer engagement, according to the release.

