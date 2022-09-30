majestic

Illusionist David Caserta will present Haunted Illusions live at the Majestic Theater on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now at the box office, 25 Carlisle St., by phone at 717-337-8200 or online. (Submitted Photo)

Celebrate Halloween with an incredible night of magic at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater on Friday, Oct. 21 at Haunted Illusions starring David Caserta. The family-friendly performance for ghosts and ghouls of all ages is made possible by the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment’s Sites Family Fund for Children’s Programming, and 2022-2023 Celebrity Season sponsor, The Vesta Fund, according to a Majestic release.

Haunted Illusions is an evening of mind-blowing magic and comedy that will have people levitating, disappearing, and reappearing live. Never-before seen illusions created just for this show, dazzling spells, uproarious comedy, and audience participation will get all goblins haunting the Majestic’s historic auditorium into the act.

