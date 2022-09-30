Celebrate Halloween with an incredible night of magic at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater on Friday, Oct. 21 at Haunted Illusions starring David Caserta. The family-friendly performance for ghosts and ghouls of all ages is made possible by the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment’s Sites Family Fund for Children’s Programming, and 2022-2023 Celebrity Season sponsor, The Vesta Fund, according to a Majestic release.
Haunted Illusions is an evening of mind-blowing magic and comedy that will have people levitating, disappearing, and reappearing live. Never-before seen illusions created just for this show, dazzling spells, uproarious comedy, and audience participation will get all goblins haunting the Majestic’s historic auditorium into the act.
David Caserta is one of the top touring illusionists in the country, and has been featured on NBC's “America's Got Talent,” and CW's “Penn and Teller Fool Us.”
Caserta invented and performs many original illusions not seen anywhere else. Haunted Illusions is produced using incredible state of the art lighting featuring over 16 moving lights, themed music soundtrack, pyro smoke effects, and only the best and latest in illusion technology. This is a magic spectacular like nothing else currently on tour, according to the release.
Students and children under 18 get a $5 discount on all tickets. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College’s Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks are optional and encouraged at Majestic Theater performances.
The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.
