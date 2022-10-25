Adams County

Fly Tying Night sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU) is 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. The event is free and open to the public. Learn the basics of fly tying or tie with club members. Bring your own tools/materials or use those of members. If interested, contact Frank Kozak, ACTU president, at fmkozak@gmail.com.

