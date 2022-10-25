Adams County
Fly Tying Night sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU) is 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. The event is free and open to the public. Learn the basics of fly tying or tie with club members. Bring your own tools/materials or use those of members. If interested, contact Frank Kozak, ACTU president, at fmkozak@gmail.com.
————
The Giving Spree is Thursday, Nov. 3. Donors can support 90 local nonprofits by mailing their gifts directly to the Adams County Community Foundation to be received by Nov. 3; giving online on Nov. 3 at ACCFGivingSpree.org; or dropping off their gifts at the Giving Spree drive through at the Gettysburg Times, 1570 Fairfield Road, 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 3. Details at ACCFGivingSpree.org.
————
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Biglerville
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbaugh-Thomas Library. Meeting will feature “Tea, Tips, and Treasures.” Members are asked to bring a tea cup, exchange a gardening tip, and share a prized personal possession. For more information about the club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
Bonneauville
The Bonneauville Borough Council invites the public to a Meet and Greet for the new Police Chief Sherri Hansen on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m., to meet the chief, and ask questions. For more information, call the borough office at 717-334-2662 during regular business hours Monday-Friday..
Fairfield
Fairfield Area Historical Society presents “Fairfield is Burning,” a story of two fires that define the town’s history, on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Fairfield Village Hall, 108 W. Main St. All welcome. Light refreshments.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg VFW Friday special is spaghetti, garlic bread, and dessert. Kitchen is open 5-7:30 p.m. Menu is available.
————
Gift Fair and Holiday Bazaar at Saint Francis Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Local vendors, crafters and artisans, collectibles, holiday gifts, bake sale, door prizes, raffles and more. Call 717-309-2482 or visit www.sfxpccw.org for details. Breakfast and lunch available. Fully accessible. Free parking.
————
Trinity UCC will host a Fall Festival Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a silent auction, art, crafts and knits, white elephant table, and bake sale. Soups and sandwiches, eat in or take out, available for purchase both days. Roast beef dinner Friday, 4-7 p.m. For information, call 717-334-7266.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at General Pickett’s Buffet. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Luncheon, $4, will be provided. Guest speaker will be Susan Cole with Holiday Family Outreach. Knitted hats and mittens will be received and presented at the meeting.
Heidlersburg
Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host a first-ever Stand up Comedy featuring Earl David Reed and friends, Saturday, Nov. 5. Purchase required tickets at www.eventbrite.com. Must be 21 to attend, ID required at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Kitchen open for food purchases.
Hunterstown
Greater Conewago Presbyterian Church, 174 Red Bridge Road, plans a Fall Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with corn soup, hoagies, ham and cheese sandwiches, baked goods, yard sale and craft items. Free coffee while shopping.
Idaville
Idaville UB Church will hold a Hallelujah Party Oct, 29, 3-6 p.m., rain or shine. The Apple Core Band will play 3:30-4:30 p.m. There will be a cake walk, kids’ games, door prizes, and food available to the public. Everything is free.
Orrtanna
Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association Oyster and Beef dinner is Saturday, Nov. 5. Reservations required by Oct. 30. Call Steve at 717-642-8496 for details.
————
Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association Money and Seafood Bingo is Sunday, Oct. 30. Call Cindy at 717-642-8496 for details.
Elsewhere
St. Vincent’s Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, plans it annual Christmas Bazaar Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the school gymnasium. A few vendor tables still available. For more information, call 717-632-2488.
————
The Hanover Area Arts Guild is hosting a plein air show through Oct. 27, at the guild’s gallery, 32 Carlisle St. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 12-5 p.m. For more information, call 717-632-2521 or visit hanoverareaarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.