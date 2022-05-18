The last of the two scheduled Book Drop-Off Days for the 36th Annual Franklin County Friends of Legal Services Book Sale is this Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Chambersburg Mall.
“Just follow the signs and pull up to the door, and we’ll help you unload your books,” said Melinda Knarr, a volunteer with the group. “We received a mountain of books this past Saturday, over 100 carloads, with about 1,000 bags and boxes. We give our thanks to everyone who donated books, and would love to add yours to our mountain.”
The group accepts new and used books of all types in good condition, plus artwork, CDs (including audio books), DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games. However, encyclopedias, textbooks, or phonograph records are not being accepted at this time.
All proceeds help provide legal services in civil cases to low-income families in the area. Receipts for tax purposes are available on request.
The book sale itself will run from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, at the mall.
Kegerreis Outdoor Advertising, the law firm DiLoreto, Cosentino & Bolinger P.C., Orrstown Bank, M&T Bank, F&M Trust, and Volvo Construction Equipment have provided support for the sale.
For further information, visit https://fcls.net/book_sale_info.aspx or email legalservicesbooksale@gmail.com, or call 717-496-3364.
