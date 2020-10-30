A free virtual event on aging well will be hosted by the Harbaugh-Thomas Library and led by Lynn James, MS, RDN, LDN, senior extension educator with the Penn State Extension.
People who are interested in learning more about the benefits of healthy living habits are encouraged to attend this presentation at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 via Zoom, according to a release from Barbara Buckley, librarian.
