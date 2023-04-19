The Adams County Farmers Market (ACFM) will launch its 2023 season on Saturday, April 29, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at its new location, the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg.

Adams County Farmers Market organizers anticipate an excellent market season at the new location, according to Market Manager Reza Djalal.

