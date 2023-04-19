The Adams County Farmers Market (ACFM) will launch its 2023 season on Saturday, April 29, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at its new location, the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg.
Adams County Farmers Market organizers anticipate an excellent market season at the new location, according to Market Manager Reza Djalal.
“The rec park has lots of amenities that will greatly benefit customers and vendors alike,” said Djalal. “There will be shady areas to sit and eat, plenty of parking, newly refinished restrooms, and tons of great vendors.”
The rec park is located about one-third of a mile from Lincoln Square and features playgrounds, a dog park, skatepark, and fitness trail, according to Djalal.
Plans for a successful 2023 farmers' market season include family-friendly events, educational resources, and cooking demonstrations. Some new events planned for this year include a Farmers Market Fairy Festival, a Mexican Street Food Festival, and an event for Hunger Action Day, according to Djalal.
Many of the Adams County Farmers Market’s signature events, such as Kids Day and Young Entrepreneurs Day, will also be returning bigger than before thanks to the rec park’s ample green space, he said.
ACFM has invested additional resources to promote the new location.
“We have more than doubled our marketing budget in order to make sure we reach as many people as possible,” said ACFM Marketing Committee Chairperson Angela Sontheimer. “We also have some awesome events and promotions planned and can’t wait to showcase our new location with both our regular customers and new visitors.”
Many vendors have signed up to participate at the Adams County Farmers Market this year, including fan favorites such as Boyer Nurseries & Orchards, Maggie’s Farm Gettysburg, Deer Run Farm, Weikert’s Egg Farm, Ziggy Donutz, and The Mexican Food Truck.
Vendor applications are still being accepted. Fruit and vegetable growers are invited to apply, as well as vendors who make and sell other unique items such as cheeses, jams, jellies, pickles, candy, or kombucha tea. ACFM offers resources for first-time farmers' market vendors that are just beginning to launch their businesses, and the ACFM’s annual vendor fees are much lower than other markets in the region. The vendor application can be found at www.acfarmersmarkets.org/become-a-vendor.
Fans of the Adams County Farmers Market are encouraged to spread the word about the start of the market season as widely as possible.
“You don’t want to miss the start of the farmers market season by going to the wrong place,” said Djalal. “Please be sure to tell your friends we’ve moved to the rec park and come out to see all the exciting changes when the market opens on April 29.”
