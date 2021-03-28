Adams Electric’s board of directors voted in February to return $2 million in Ownership Rewards to current and former cooperative members, which brings the amount returned for all years to nearly $48 million.
“It is our pleasure to reward our member-owners in this way, especially this year, as we know members may still be struggling due to the pandemic,” says Board President Glenn Bange. “The retirement of $2 million to our local communities and economy through our members helps us to fulfill our mission of improving the quality of life in the communities we serve.”
