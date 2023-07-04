Sen. Doug Mastriano

Mastriano

The Senate Wednesday approved legislation introduced by Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, that could save lives by expanding fentanyl testing in Pennsylvania, according to a release issued by the Senate republican Communications office.

“Fentanyl is a serious and growing danger in communities across the commonwealth,” Mastriano said. “Testing for fentanyl can save lives. This is a bill that can mean the difference between life and death for Pennsylvanians poisoned with fentanyl.”

