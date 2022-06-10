Starting this month, Gettysburg Community Theatre will offer Summer Theatre Day Camps in person with masks optional, according to Founding Executive and Artistic Director Chad-Alan Carr.
Registration is open online now for youth kindergarten through 12th grade day camps including theater arts, musical theater, and improv acting camps.
Full-day camps are $200 per student/per week for Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and half-day camps are $100 per student for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Improv Acting Camp: June 13-17, with no script and all play, teens sixth through 12th grade will explore improv games and exercises that will work out both their bodies and minds.
“Our improv summer camp is fun and engaging while instilling great listening skills, team-building, and creative thinking,” said Carr.
Kids On Broadway Musical Theatre Camp: June 27 through July 1, students kindergarten through 12th grade will learn all aspects of musical theater in this fun and supportive musical theater day camp. Develop ensemble singing, dancing, and acting skills while rehearsing songs from Broadway musicals.
Junie B Jones production camps: July 11-22, students kindergarten through 12th grade will learn basics of acting, singing and dancing, utilizing theatre games and rehearsals with this fun musical production based on the best-selling children’s books about Junie B’s “Top Secret Personal Beeswax.”
James and the Giant Peach production camps: Aug. 1-2, students will learn basics of acting, singing and dancing, utilizing theatre games and rehearsals with this fun musical based on one of Roald Dahl’s most poignantly quirky stories. Featuring a wickedly tuneful score and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is a classic.
Act Out! Theatre Arts Camp: Aug. 15-19, students third through 12th grade will learn all aspects of theatre arts in this fun and supportive acting camp as they develop physical, vocal, and ensemble acting skills while rehearsing short scenes from various plays, and playing improv games.
Jungle Jam Kids Camp: Aug. 15-19, Ah-ah, Ooh-ooh, monkey see, and monkey do! Jam out in the jungle and swing from tree tops. Imaginations go into the wild jungle as kindergarten through second grade students have fun learning about acting, singing, dancing, and jungle themed art activities.
“Each camp has a showcase performance or full production attached to it. Our scholarship application is available online for anyone to apply for any camp or class at GCT each year,” Carr said.
More information can be found online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org or by calling 717-334-2692.
“We thank you, our community, for saving GCT during the very difficult last two years, now we need you to return to the theater to enjoy the many volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities we have available year-round as the only community theatre in Adams County,” Carr said.
Gettysburg Community Theatre, the nonprofit 501c3 organization in historic downtown Gettysburg, now in its 13th season, was closed to the public for a year due to the COVID pandemic, but re-opened in April 2021 to in-person classes and performances.
“Currently masks are optional for all students, volunteers, staff, and audience members at GCT as we continue to monitor the numbers of Adams County, but also understanding that we are the center of tourism for our county and Gettysburg brings people from all over the world to our great town. We must continue to be safe and therefore free masks are always available at the door for anyone who wishes to wear one, and we have hand sanitizing stations throughout the building,” said Carr.
