Milton Hershey School’s admissions team will be in Gettysburg Tuesday, April 18, meeting with prospective families at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, York Road, according to a release from the school.
Details about the Milton Hershey School and how to apply will be discussed at a meeting on Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House,1140 York Road, Gettysburg, according to the release.
This is a free, local event for families to learn about Milton Hershey School and the ways youngsters’ passions, interests, and futures can be expanded through the many offerings at the school, according to the release.
“The admissions team will also share how the caring homelife environment partners with the students’ parents/sponsors to ensure a positive learning experience,” the release reads.
Milton Hershey School is a residential school located in Hershey, “where qualifying students in pre-K through 12th grade are offered a top-notch education and positive homelife experience at no charge to the families,” the release reads.
Jenna Allencaster-Doersom, of Gettysburg, is currently a 12th grader at MHS, according to the release.
“She enrolled at Milton Hershey School student as a second grader and, throughout the years, has been able to focus her education and interest in agriculture. Through the Agriculture and Natural Resources CTE pathway, she is on her way to continuing studying animal science in college next year,” the release read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.