Milton Hershey School’s admissions team will be in Gettysburg Tuesday, April 18, meeting with prospective families at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, York Road, according to a release from the school.

Details about the Milton Hershey School and how to apply will be discussed at a meeting on Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House,1140 York Road, Gettysburg, according to the release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.