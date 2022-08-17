women

Above, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War (DUV) met in Gettysburg Aug. 3-7, for their 131st national convention, staying at the Wyndham Hotel. The DUV was established May 30, 1885. At center are, from left, DUV National Chaplain Becky Rostron, Civil War living historian Chaplain Nancy Hale, and hymn leader Tom Fontana.(Submitted Photo)

The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War (DUV) group met in Gettysburg for its 131st national convention Aug. 3-7, at the Wyndham Hotel, according to a release from the organization.

The purpose of the “sisterhood” is to perpetuate the memory of ancestors who sacrificed to preserve the Union during the War Between the States, 1861-1865, according the organization’s National Chaplain Becky Rostron. The DUV was established on May 30, 1885.

