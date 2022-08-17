The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War (DUV) group met in Gettysburg for its 131st national convention Aug. 3-7, at the Wyndham Hotel, according to a release from the organization.
The purpose of the “sisterhood” is to perpetuate the memory of ancestors who sacrificed to preserve the Union during the War Between the States, 1861-1865, according the organization’s National Chaplain Becky Rostron. The DUV was established on May 30, 1885.
In addition to its annual convention, the DUV operates a national headquarters and museum in Springfield, Illinois, where it maintains genealogical files of its members, their ancestors and descendants, as well as records of the Grand Army of the Republic, a national Union veterans organization in the years after the war.
DUV membership is open to daughters, granddaughters or any female with direct lineage to honorably discharged soldiers, sailors, and marines who served the United States in the Civil War.
State DUV groups, called “Tents,” are named for nurses who served during the war, or civilian women known for patriotic deeds.
During the five-day convention, the DUV held daily meetings, workshops, memorials and dinners, including the installation of new officers.
The highlight of the convention was Sunday, Aug. 7, with a 7 a.m. Divine Civil War Worship Service, followed by a remembrance ceremony honoring deceased DUV members. The service was officiated by Rev. Dr. Nancy Hale, a living historian who portrays a Civil War chaplain.
Hymns were led by Gettysburg resident and soldier re-enactor Tom Fontana.
Representatives from DUV state Tents displayed roses in honor of their members who passed from those Tents in the past year, as their names were cited and tributes offered.
Other activities of the national organization include participation in patriotic ceremonies, service projects at veterans homes and hospitals, and a college scholarship for descendants of Union veterans, as well as general financial awards to assist students of United States military academies.
The DUV closed its annual event proclaiming, “Our fathers wore blue.”
