From left, Janice Bollinger, deputy director; Craig Clabaugh, executive director; and Mary Krumrine, head of rehabilitation and training. accept the Business of the Year award on behalf of the HART Center.
The HART Center, a nonprofit organization located in New Oxford, has been named Business of the Year by the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce.
The HART Center provides a variety of work training experiences for adults with disabilities in Adams County and York County, according to a chamber release. The center celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019 and currently serves over 150 individuals with developmental disabilities, chronic mental illness and physical disabilities.
