Thomas Keesecker

Keesecker

For its second concert of the fall, Music Gettysburg presents Thomas Keesecker on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m.

Keesecker will share music from his piano collections published by MorningStar Music. His first piano collection was published in 2017, his 10th collection will be published in 2023, according to a Music Gettysburg release.

