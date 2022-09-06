For its second concert of the fall, Music Gettysburg presents Thomas Keesecker on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m.
Keesecker will share music from his piano collections published by MorningStar Music. His first piano collection was published in 2017, his 10th collection will be published in 2023, according to a Music Gettysburg release.
This music represents his meditations on hymns, and the audience will have the chance to sing along on several of them. The concert will also include readings of poems by Mary Oliver.
Keesecker retired in 2019 after serving as a church musician for over 40 years in Lutheran and Roman Catholic parishes in Virginia, Montana and Maryland.
His sacred music is published by MorningStar, Augsburg Fortress, Choristers Guild, Concordia, and GIA, according to the release. His studies at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and the Catholic University School of Music in Washington, D.C., prepared him for a career in which he has mixed classical technique and jazz improvisation.
He also has a love for Celtic and folk music. Besides being a new grandpa, he travels the country sharing his piano music in informal concerts which incorporate hymn singing, stories and poetry.
Music Gettysburg is a premier concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists for the greater south central Pennsylvania region, according to the release. The United Lutheran Seminary Chapel is at 147 Seminary Ridge in Gettysburg. For more information about this and other concerts in the Music Gettysburg schedule, call 717-339-1334 or visit the Music Gettysburg website, www.musicgettysburg.org, or email info@musicgettysburg.org.
