Gettysburg
Saint Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church will hold its Curbside Lenten Fish Fry Fridays, March 5, 12 and 19. Menu choices are “The Admiral,” two deep fried Haddock fillets, seasoned vegetables, corn pudding, macaroni and cheese; or “First Mate,” fish sandwich, seasoned vegetables, seasoned potatoes, macaroni and cheese. Place your order by calling 845-325-5916 or 845-544-5058. Dinners will be available for curbside pickup between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.