Congressman John Joyce, M.D., PA-13, led a House Energy and Commerce Committee roundtable discussion Wednesday to address the fentanyl crisis which has become the leading cause of deaths for Americans between the ages of 18 and 49.
Two of the witnesses participating in the roundtable were Raymond and Deborah Cullen of Shippensburg, Pa., who lost their son, Zach, to an overdose in August 2022, according to a release from Joyce’s office.
The Cullens shared the story of their son’s death and answered questions about the impact of the fentanyl crisis on Pennsylvania communities.
“This problem touches every district in our country, and it’s critical that we on the Energy and Commerce Committee work to find a solution,” said Joyce. “For over a year, Republicans have been trying to permanently ban fentanyl related substances by labeling them as schedule one narcotics. This designation will help give law enforcement the tools and resources they need to stop the drug traffickers that are killing American citizens without remorse.”
Other panelists at Wednesday’s roundtable were:
• Paul Knierim, former assistant administrator, chief of intelligence, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
• Dr. Timothy Westlake, M.D., an emergency medicine physician, is the former chairman of the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board, former member of the Badger State’s Controlled Substances Board (CSB) and led the effort on class-wide scheduling of Fentanyl Related Substances (FRS) in Wisconsin.
The roundtable was the first step in the legislative process as lawmakers look to pass legislation to permanently label fentanyl analogs as Schedule 1 narcotics under the Controlled Substances Act.
