joyce

Congressman John Joyce, right, is shown with Raymond and Deborah Cullen of Shippensburg at a roundtable addressing the fentanyl crisis. The Cullens lost a son to an overdose. (Submitted Photo)

Congressman John Joyce, M.D., PA-13, led a House Energy and Commerce Committee roundtable discussion Wednesday to address the fentanyl crisis which has become the leading cause of deaths for Americans between the ages of 18 and 49.

Two of the witnesses participating in the roundtable were Raymond and Deborah Cullen of Shippensburg, Pa., who lost their son, Zach, to an overdose in August 2022, according to a release from Joyce’s office.

