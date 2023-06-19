Adams County

Laurie Gelb will demonstrate cooking a creamy one-pot plant-based lasagna, during a talk about the health benefits, cost savings and benefits to the environment of increasing plant-based recipes in meal planning. Gelb is a member of the Universalist Unitarians of Gettysburg Animal Ministry which provides dog and cat food to local food pantries and Meals on Wheels programs, which are funded by monetary donations. The class is Thursday, June 22, 5-6:30 p.m.; cost is $10. Proceeds will go to the YWCA summer camp programs and the UUG Animal Ministry. Register at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County front desk; call 717-334-9171; or online at https://gettysburg.recliquecore.com/programs/36/advocacy-special-events/#division_94.

