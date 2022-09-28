Amblebrook at Gettysburg celebrated the launch of the Community Hall, a spacious performing arts theater as its latest addition to onsite, cutting-edge amenities on Sept. 24, according to a release from the development.
The innovative venue is an integral part of Rock Creek Clubhouse, which features 24,000 square feet of exclusive amenities and activities for Amblebrook’s adult residents.
“Billed as ‘Day of Joy, End of Summer Edition,’ the Community Hall launch event brought together people from the local area as well as surrounding states, with over 200 in attendance. During the festivities, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy performances by top entertainers who took the stage at the new Community Hall, which is fully outfitted for optimum sounds, sights, and scenes,” the release reads.
Audiences cheered for skits and improv performed by Gettysburg Community Theatre actors, “were mesmerized by the antics of Celebrity Magician Tim Hall,” and took in a variety show that included acts by Amblebrook residents, according to the release.
“This was the perfect way to showcase our newest amenity,” said Sara Carbonell, director of marketing and sales for Amblebrook at Gettysburg. “After watching these talented performers bring the stage to life, I have no doubt that the Community Hall will be the site of memorable events for years to come.”
Entertainment included Gettysburg College Jazz ensemble in the Harvest Market and Café and a presentation and book signing by Chris Brenneman, author of The Gettysburg Cyclorama. Attendees also had the opportunity to meet community partners from WellSpan Health, the Majestic Theater, the Gettysburg College Conservatory, and more, according to the release.
To learn more, the public is invited to visit AmblebrookGettysburg.com, stop by the Welcome Center at 25 Lively Stream Way, Gettysburg, or call 717-345-8150.
