The cast of The Carol Burnett Show 2022 at Gettysburg Community Theatre will perform weekends Sept. 9-18. (Photo Courtesy of Cindie Leer.)

Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT), 49 York St., will present its production of The Carol Burnett Show Live Second Edition weekends through Sept. 18.

While the show opened Friday, Sept. 9, it continues live on stage next Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 2 p.m. Streaming on demand is available Sept. 23-25.

