Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT), 49 York St., will present its production of The Carol Burnett Show Live Second Edition weekends through Sept. 18.
While the show opened Friday, Sept. 9, it continues live on stage next Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 2 p.m. Streaming on demand is available Sept. 23-25.
“This production is different from last year’s production of the same title,” said GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director Chad-Alan Carr. “And, there are still even more comedy sketches we have yet to perform from the very large collection provided to us by Carol Burnett and her producer of the hit TV series.”
In 2019, Carol Burnett became the first recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, an honorary Golden Globe Award bestowed for outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen, according to Carr.
This performance is made possible with special permission from Pioneer Drama Service which is the sole source for the scripts of The Carol Burnett Show. Associate Producer Robert Wright and the entire staff of The Carol Burnett Show are donating their share of profits from the sale of this comedy material to the Navajo Indian Children’s Scholarship Trust, according to Carr.
The entire cast of the weekend performances is made up of ages 55-plus actors who have rehearsed for months under the direction of Lauraday Kelley who is a veteran of many GCT productions both as an actor and director, according to Carr.
“COVID has continued to be a challenge, however, this great cast has persevered, and has put together an amazing show. They’ve made the director’s job easy with their enthusiasm and dedication,” said Kelley.
When streaming rights and funding is available, GCT will secure a license not just for live performance rights but streaming as well so patrons can buy a streaming ticket online and view the professionally recorded performance from their computer or iPad if they are unable to see the show in person, according to Carr.
Streaming theater performances are made possible in part by the Adams County Arts Council STAR Grant, which is funded in part by the Borough of Gettysburg, the Adams County commissioners, and The Robert C Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, according to Carr.
The cast of The Carol Burnett Show Live Second Edition includes: Lydia Mayberry from Fayetteville; Joan MacLean, Diane Chamless, Jacqueline Lee, James O’Dell Jr., Roger Dalrymple, Mary Miner, Shane Miller, Marilyn Miller, from Gettysburg; Stephanie Roelker from York Springs; Lynn Dowling from New Oxford; and Dave Miller from Hanover, with crew members Alison Intravia from Gettysburg, and Sean Metcalf from Hanover.
Discounted tickets can be purchased on the theater’s website for $15 and tickets at the door can be purchased for $20.
GCT, the only year-round community theater in Adams County, is a nonprofit organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square in Gettysburg. The Race Horse Alley Parking Garage is one block from the theater just off of North Stratton Street.
Other upcoming performances at GCT include Mostly Broadway Cabaret, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., where the 2023 Season will be announced and ticket proceeds will go to the GCT scholarships. Xanadu the musical will perform Oct. 6-16; Improv Comedy Show is Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.; and Honk! the Ugly Duckling musical (The Penguin Project) will perform Nov. 11-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.