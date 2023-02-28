Each year, Adams Electric Cooperative surveys its power system via helicopter, looking for damage that’s hard to spot from the ground, especially in more remote locations, according to a release from the utility company.

The co-op will be initiating aerial inspection over its power system in Gettysburg beginning March 6, weather permitting. Critical line feeds only in the co-op’s Shippensburg and York districts will be evaluated, as well as a comprehensive review of all power lines and feeds in the Gettysburg District.

