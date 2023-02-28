Each year, Adams Electric Cooperative surveys its power system via helicopter, looking for damage that’s hard to spot from the ground, especially in more remote locations, according to a release from the utility company.
The co-op will be initiating aerial inspection over its power system in Gettysburg beginning March 6, weather permitting. Critical line feeds only in the co-op’s Shippensburg and York districts will be evaluated, as well as a comprehensive review of all power lines and feeds in the Gettysburg District.
Adams Electric service is intermingled with other investor-owned utilities (mainly Met-Ed and Penelec) in the distribution of electricity in Adams County, as well as parts of lower Cumberland, upper Franklin, and western and southern York counties. There are also a few accounts in Perry County.
Helicopter patrols will be conducted by Pine Bottom Aviation, out of Martinsburg, Pa.
The crew will consist of a pilot and one lineman. Crews will be on the lookout for broken cross arms, damaged or floating wires, and other electrical issues, such as burnt pole tops and tree interference.
Aerial inspections can take several weeks to complete, depending on weather and other schedule interruptions. According to Mike Feathers, manager of operations, the crew will fly an average of six to eight hours a day when conditions are appropriate and will attempt to avoid flying over congested areas or hovering over agricultural operations.
If you happen to see a problem with a power line, pole, or electrical equipment, never attempt to access or correct the situation. Report any problems immediately by calling 1-800-726-2324. If you have questions or concerns with the upcoming inspections, call the cooperative.
