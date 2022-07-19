Vida Charter School has appointed Elana Nashelsky as the school’s first principal.
Nashelsky joined the staff at Vida six years ago and has served as assistant principal since 2018, supporting the school through its re-charter process, comprehensive planning, and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the school.
Nashelsky is a “strong advocate for Vida’s vision of bilingualism, biliteracy, academic achievement, and cultural competency,” the release reads.
She has a passion for and commitment to bilingual education, both as a practitioner and as a researcher, and is currently enrolled as a doctoral student at the University of Pennsylvania, according to the release.
Nashelsky received her master’s in educational leadership from Teachers College, Columbia University, and her bachelor’s from the University of California, Berkeley.
In her new role, Nashelsky will oversee school operations and administration while Executive Director Christine Miller will shift her focus to long-term strategic planning, community outreach and alumni relations.
“Vida is an extraordinary resource in Adams County, unparalleled here in its commitment to rigorous and equity-centered instruction,” Nashelsky said. “I am thrilled to continue to do the work I am passionate about alongside such skillful and devoted colleagues, families, and community members.”
Vida Charter School, located in Gettysburg, is the area’s only public bilingual charter school. Chartered in 2010, Vida now enrolls 220 students in kindergarten through sixth grade from nine school districts in Adams, Franklin and York counties.
The school’s dual language model, providing instruction in both English and Spanish, allows students to develop proficiency in speaking, reading, writing, and listening in both languages, as well as a greater understanding of and appreciation for multiple languages and cultures, the release reads.
“Vida is so fortunate to have a talented, intelligent, passionate and supportive leader like Elana who continually seeks ways to make Vida a place of excellence for our staff, students and families,” Miller said. “I am confident Vida will thrive and grow under her leadership.”
Vida is currently enrolling students for the 2022-2023 school year. For more information, visit www.vidacharterschool.com or on Facebook.
