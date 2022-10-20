Amblebrook at Gettysburg received six awards from the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association (NVBIA), including the Community of the Year prize, one of just three grand awards given by the organization, according to a release from the Amblebrook developers.

“The Community of the Year winner is singled out by the judges for excellence in land use, street design, and amenities, along with strong merchandising, website, and marketing efforts,” the release reads.

