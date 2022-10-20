Amblebrook at Gettysburg received six awards from the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association (NVBIA), including the Community of the Year prize, one of just three grand awards given by the organization, according to a release from the Amblebrook developers.
“The Community of the Year winner is singled out by the judges for excellence in land use, street design, and amenities, along with strong merchandising, website, and marketing efforts,” the release reads.
The award was presented at a Tysons Corner, Virginia, event Oct. 6.
Featuring the theme “Havana Nights,” the NVBIA hosted an evening of celebration and recognition for area leaders in the building industry. In addition to winning community of the year, Amblebrook and its partners took home awards for Best Website for a Master Planned Community, Best Social Media, Best Clubhouse Interior Merchandising over 6,000 square feet, Best Integrated Marketing Campaign for a Planned/Mixed Use Community, and Outstanding Director of Marketing, according to the release.
Key partners involved in the community include Megan Sherwood Designs, which developed the clubhouse’s interior merchandising, as well as SmartTouch Interactive, Wick Marketing, and Nouns & Verbs LLC, which contributed to the marketing-related awards, according to the release. Also, Sutton Yantis received the top award for Best Clubhouse Architecture with its Amblebrook design.
“It was a banner night for Crown Communities, which developed Amblebrook at Gettysburg in addition to several other communities across the U.S. With a focus on creating communities that provide a legacy of benefits, the developer is devoted to excellence in land stewardship and neighborhood development,” the release reads.
To learn more about Amblebrook, its amenities, and the campus-wide focus on health and wellness, the public is invited to visit AmblebrookGettysburg.com, stop by the Welcome Center at 25 Lively Stream Way, Gettysburg, or call 717-345-8150.
