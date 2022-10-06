Fall Family Day at Spangler Farm, a free, one-day event, is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital, according to a Gettysburg Foundation release.

Offering free admission for the Adams County community and visitors to Gettysburg, Fall Family Day provides an educational day for families and those who enjoy history to experience and learn about the history of the 80-acre farm. Presented during the Columbus Day weekend, families can enjoy an autumn day during the last opportunity this year to visit the historic site.

