The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office as of July 14.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Robert White, 55, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance (DUI), driving with an expired license and operating a motor vehicle with expired safety inspection April 27, in Liberty Township. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Rippeon, 49, of Bendersville, was charged with one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility Feb. 21, in Menallen Township. The case was waived to county court.
Zachary Cramer, 31, of Chambersburg, was charged with one count each of attempting to flee from a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without the required financial responsibility, exceeding the maximum speed limit, unauthorized use of registration, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and failing to stop at a stop sign June 13, in Bendersville. The case was waived to county court.
Julie Jackson, 43, of Gettysburg, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol March 9, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Christopher Bollinger, 32, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content (BAC) greater than .16, disregarding a traffic lane, damaging a vehicle during a crash and three counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance April 11, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jareth Olivares-Carcamo, 22, of Chambersburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence with a BAC greater than .16, driving under the influence of alcohol, passing when prohibited and operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment April 3, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Mason Drohan, 24, of Mount Joy, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving a vehicle with excessive window tint April 8, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Calvin Smith, 46, of Chambersburg, was charged with two counts related to use or possession of drug paraphernalia March 29, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
Robert Mangiapane, 26, of Westminster, Md., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, unsafely driving under the influence and exceeding the maximum speed limit by 33 mph March 24, in Franklin Township. The case was held for county court.
Kwynn Soverns, 19, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor four to eight years younger, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor March 1, 2021, in Arendtsville. The case was waived to county court.
Hattie Riess, 19, of Newburg, was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one count each of marijuana possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia April 16, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brian Dunkes, 32, of Cockeysville, Md., was charged with one count each of possessing a prohibited firearm, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privilege is suspended, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and carrying a firearm without a license May 28, in Butler Township. The case was held for county court.
Courtney Stitley, 29, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of tampering with records or identification, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and tampering with public records or information March 16, in Cumberland Township. The case was held for county court.
Jose Salas, 23, of Teaneck, N.J., was charged with one count each of attempting to flee a police officer, theft by unlawful taking, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving, driving at an unsafe speed, disregarding a traffic lane, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to use a seatbelt, abandoning a vehicle on public or private property, failure to stop to provide information or aid to those involved in a crash, causing a crash resulting in death or personal injury, causing a crash resulting in death or personal injury while unlicensed, causing a crash that involved damage to an unattended vehicle or property, resisting arrest and driving without a valid license June 5, in Cumberland Township. The case was held for county court.
