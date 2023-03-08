The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) recognized winners of its recent national service awards at NACD’s 77th Annual Meeting in New Orleans.
The sole 2022 NACD Distinguished Service Award was presented to Brian Sneeringer of the Adams County Conservation District (ACCD), according to an ACCD release.
This award is given to an individual within the association, a conservation district, or a state association that has made significant contributions to the conservation and proper management of our nation’s natural resources.
“To describe Brian Sneeringer in a few words, it would be — driven with unmatched commitment. For over 30 years, Brian has been a conservation district leader in no-till, soil quality, the implementation of conservation practices. His well-established reputation with the farm community allows him to have one-on-one discussions with local farmers challenging them to think outside the box and trialing of new and innovative techniques. He is an innovator, leader, mentor, and the perfect example of a high performing conservation professional,” said Adam McClain, ACCD district manager.
In Sneeringer’s acceptance speech, he thanked his wife, Kelly, for not complaining too much about him arguably being married to his job. He also thanked others including the Adams County farmer community for accepting (him) a punk kid straight out of college with no prior agricultural experience.
“As the agricultural supervisor for ACCD, he continues to be a mentor and is looked to as the expert for many conservation practices. He leads by example demonstrating, day in and day out, how to get conservation on the ground,” the release reads.
NACD is a nonprofit organization that represents the nearly 3,000 conservation districts across the United States and territories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.