UPMC recently marked the opening of a new UPMC Hillman Cancer Center on the UPMC Hanover campus, according to a UPMC release.
The center specializes in hematology, medical oncology, and gynecologic oncology services. The center is equipped with 12 infusion areas, 10 private bays, five oncology exam rooms, procedure rooms, an on-site pharmacy, and a clinical lab, according to the release.
In addition, patients and families will have access to supportive services including financial, nutritional, and psychosocial counseling, palliative care, and support groups.
“The opening of a UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is a special occasion for all of us at UPMC Hanover. It is also a testament to UPMC’s commitment to the Hanover community in providing access to world-class care, close to home. The services we’re providing here are designed to meet the cancer needs of this community, and we will continue reinvesting across our region to advance clinical and service excellence,” said Adam Dimm, vice president, cancer services, UPMC in Central Pa.
As part of the world-renowned UPMC Hillman Cancer Center network, one of just 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the country, the center will bring research and resources of the network to Hanover and surrounding communities, the release reads.
“Patients in this region will receive not only medical and radiation oncology services, but will have direct access to renowned cancer specialists, cutting-edge research in immunotherapy, access to more than 500 leading-edge clinical trials, and the most advanced technology for cancer detection and treatment,” said Michael Gaskins, president, UPMC Hanover and UPMC Memorial.
The center is in the Medical Office Building at 310 Stock St., Suite 5, in Hanover, Pa. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The center is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 717-316-2163.
For more information, visit UPMCHillman.com/Hanover.
