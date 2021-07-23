The public is invited to join Licensed Battlefield Guide, author and historian Sue Boardman on the Cyclorama platform Saturday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m. for an exclusive "after-hours" program of the Gettysburg Cyclorama at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, according to a Gettysburg Foundation release.
The Gettysburg Cyclorama, painted in the 1880s by French artist Paul Philippoteaux and a team of artists, is a massive piece measuring 42 feet high and 377 feet long, making the Cyclorama one of the largest, free-standing paintings in North America, according to the release. The painting is a rendition of the famous "Pickett's Charge" on the third day of the Battle of Gettysburg. Suspended in-the-round from the ceiling, this massive work of art creates a spectacular 360-degree illusion when viewed from the platform.
