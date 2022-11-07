Gingerbread house contests date to the Middle Ages, and the local arts council is not about to let that tradition fall to the annals of history.
The witch’s sweet treat-covered house in the forest was a tantalizing sight, until it turned into a trap for Hansel and Gretel. The Brothers Grimm popularized gingerbread houses in 1812 when they published their fairy tale. German bakers began making small decorated houses from lebkuchen, spiced honey biscuits, and brought the tradition when they immigrated to America, according to an Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) release.
Given its association with the gruesome story, where the children are almost cooked and eaten by the witch before a heroic turn of events, it might seem surprising that the gingerbread house is connected to Christmas. In fact, the holiday tradition has earlier roots.
Today’s gingerbread house-building contests resemble the gingerbread fairs held in Europe during the Middle Ages. The fairs allowed folks to get together and enjoy a delicious treat–and what could be more Christmassy than that?
Following in the footsteps of Hansel and Gretel and those medieval bakers, the 13th Annual Gingerbread Celebration & Holiday Mart, presented by the ACAC, is set for Dec. 2-3, at the Arts Education Center. Kennie’s Market and the Gettysburg Chocolate Market are major sponsors.
The Holiday Mart will feature area artists and craftspeople selling one-of-a kind items, a silent auction of gift baskets, and bake sale. A few spots remain for vendors.
The contest is open to families, individuals, young bakers, schools, groups, and nonprofits. The public votes with dollars for the gingerbread houses. Houses with the most dollars win cash prizes totaling $1,600. Businesses and restaurants are encouraged to make a gingerbread house and compete for the coveted Ginger Trophy. The houses may be purchased via an online auction.
Entry forms and more information are available at www.adamsarts.org, by calling 717-334-5006, or at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St. Gettysburg. The deadline for entry forms is Nov. 23.
The event is being held in conjunction with the Gettysburg Christmas Festival, a town-wide, annual holiday celebration featuring special activities,entertainment, games, and promotions.
