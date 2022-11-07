gingerbread

To submit a house for the Adams County Arts Council’s Gingerbread Celebration and Holiday Mart on Dec. 2-3 in Gettysburg, visit www.adamsarts.org for an entry form. Shown is an entry from a previous year. Submitted Photo)

Gingerbread house contests date to the Middle Ages, and the local arts council is not about to let that tradition fall to the annals of history.

The witch’s sweet treat-covered house in the forest was a tantalizing sight, until it turned into a trap for Hansel and Gretel. The Brothers Grimm popularized gingerbread houses in 1812 when they published their fairy tale. German bakers began making small decorated houses from lebkuchen, spiced honey biscuits, and brought the tradition when they immigrated to America, according to an Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) release.

