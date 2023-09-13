The 32nd annual Adams County Heritage Festival will kick off, rain or shine, at noon on Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Gettysburg Recreation Park, 545 Long Lane, according to a release from the organizers.
With a goal of celebrating community unity, festival organizers, the Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice and the YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County, have planned a full afternoon of family activities.
Beginning with bagpiper Rodney Yeaple, followed by an invocation and civic proclamations, the main stage will feature four ensembles highlighting shared cultures. “Ladies in the Parlor,” an American roots band, will be followed by “Simple Gifts” playing East European music honoring Bosnia and Ukraine. Mid-afternoon will see on stage “Cam Sounds and Vibrations,” an African-American jazz ensemble, finally winding up with “Los Monstros,” a Latin fusion band, back again by popular acclaim.
Children will enjoy decorating bikes and participating in the HAPBI-sponsored bicycle parade, as well as hands-on craft activities at the Children’s Area. An adjacent drum circle will enable adults and kids to try out complicated percussion rhythms. Families will want to pick up passports at the main entrance, visit various international displays, and get their passports stamped at country tables.
Ethnic food is a major Heritage Festival attraction. Attendees can purchase lunch and snacks (or even take home dinner) from Mexican, Indonesian, Middle Eastern and African American vendors, as well as sampling donuts and sandwiches. A profusion of nonprofit booths help to introduce various community organizations and offer opportunities for future volunteering. Craft vendors and demonstrators will also be on hand.
Festival highlights include the Afghan refugee table, Talk Tents sponsored by Mediation Services and Urban Rural Action, and a world map offering festival-goers opportunities to pinpoint their countries of origin. Whether they buy a festival T-shirt or just enjoy an afternoon of free entertainment and chatting with friends, attendees will discover a signature event that brings out the best in everyone.
