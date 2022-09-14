The Gettysburg Foundation will host a special evening program on Civil War nurses Friday, Sept. 23, 6-7:30 p.m. in the historic barn at the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital, according to a foundation release. Living historians will take guests on a journey through The Healing: Conversations Between Nurses North and South.
“The Healing: Conversations Between Nurses North and South offers guests the opportunity to experience the hopes, hardships and human longings from the viewpoint of those caring for both Union and Confederate soldiers wounded and dying,” the release reads.
Ticket holders will view the Civil War through the eyes of nurses, an often overlooked and critical role in the care of the wounded.
The healing conversations present authentic stories of both nurses and soldiers and their profound, emotional struggles in a performance of dialogues between a Union nurse and a Confederate nurse, according to the release.
“Founded from considerable research, the portrayal is based on the journals and diaries of nurses who tended to the wounded of both North and South. The nurses’ insights are depicted to enrich guests’ understanding of the times and circumstances in which they served. The program offers guests a connection to the past and provides a perspective that healing was not confined to the patients alone,” the release reads.
The program lasts about 90 minutes and is limited to 40 attendees. The single general admission ticket price is $20. Friends of Gettysburg receive a $5 discount. Tickets are available for purchase in advance online at GettysburgFoundation.org or by calling guest relations at 877-874-2478.
Ticket holders for this program may drive directly to the 488 Blacksmith Shop Road, Gettysburg, location and park on-site. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for ticket holders to explore original buildings from the battle and the grounds of the 80-acre historic site. The program will begin promptly at 6 p.m.
