The Gettysburg Foundation will host a special evening program on Civil War nurses Friday, Sept. 23, 6-7:30 p.m. in the historic barn at the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital, according to a foundation release. Living historians will take guests on a journey through The Healing: Conversations Between Nurses North and South.

“The Healing: Conversations Between Nurses North and South offers guests the opportunity to experience the hopes, hardships and human longings from the viewpoint of those caring for both Union and Confederate soldiers wounded and dying,” the release reads.

