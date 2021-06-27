Civil war historians and enthusiasts meet on America’s most famous battlefield every year to walk in the footsteps of the soldiers who fought there in July of 1863. The Battle of Gettysburg, the bloodiest fight to ever take place on American soil, is explained to visitors and PCN viewers by Gettysburg National Military Park Rangers (GNMP) and licensed battlefield guides from the National Park Service. This year’s coverage also includes a LIVE Call-In Program with guests from the Confederation of Union Generals (COUG).
