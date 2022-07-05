An historic women’s group plans to meet in Gettysburg this summer.
This year the board of the Ladies of the Grand Army (LGAR) of the Republic will convene to conduct its yearly business in historic Gettysburg at the Heritage Center, according to a release issued by Elizabeth Rock, LGAR national president, of Doylestown, Ohio.
The Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic Inc. has been serving veterans since 1881, when they began to raise money to build veterans homes, see to the needs of veterans and make sure that certain bills passed in Congress.
Working tirelessly ever since, this national Congressionally-chartered nonprofit is still going strong, according to the release. Members today assist in veteran care, send care packages to currently deployed military, complete community service projects, and teach patriotism across the country. During these last couple of years dealing with COVID-19, members commenced with making masks, continued to assist with veteran needs, took even more time helping shut-ins, and completed over 14,685 hours of community service, according to the release.
This year the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic made worthy donations to special nonprofits that included Miss Sawyer’s “Kids with a Cause,” who packages up boxes of goodies for the currently deployed service men and women; to the tornado relief in Kentucky, and to the National Project, “Pets for Vets Inc.” where money is raised to match prepared shelter dogs to veterans for companionship.
Public events at the convention will include the dedication of a bench and plaque on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. in front of the Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St. and the group invites the public to attend for its ceremony, a patriotic lesson and a reception following at the G.A.R. Hall on Middle Street.
On Friday, Aug. 12, 7-10 p.m. at the Heritage Center, the L.G.A.R. will host a “Night at the Museum” Fundraiser for veteran suicide prevention. Reservations are required, but guests will enjoy an evening in the museum with living historians telling stories of Gettysburg and a wine and appetizer buffet while supporting a worthy cause, according to the release.
On Aug. 13 at 11 a.m., the L.G.A.R. will host a historic memorial service at the new Heritage Center Event Barn located near Sachs Bridge. The memorial service will pay tribute to the G.A.R. and honor those who have passed in L.G.A.R. as well as those who fought and died during the Civil War.
For more information, contact the national secretary at Madeline.Rock@aol.com.
Interested in joining these patriotic women? Visit their website for membership information, https://suvcw.org/LGAR/Home.html or follow them on their social media platforms.
All members are female blood kin descendants of Union soldiers or Army nurses who served in the United States Civil War. The mission of the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic is to teach patriotism and preserve the history of its ancestry.
“Together with other organizations, they are making a difference in our country, one community at a time,” the release reads.
