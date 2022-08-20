Sara Parrish, owner/operator of Sweeter Than SAP is making a return to the Marketplace at Gettysburg, Saturday, Aug. 20.
Parrish’s love of baking began approximately 14 years ago, at age 8, when she started making cakes, cupcakes, cookies and other small pastries in her mother’s kitchen, according to a release. In 2016, Sara established her business, Sweeter Than SAP, in hopes of one day opening a small bakery café.
“What started as baking for family and friends, quickly grew into a cake empire, with wedding and birthday cakes ordered online. Cupcakes, cookies, cake jars and other sweet treats being sold at various markets throughout the area,” the release reads.
In high school, Sara was known as the “Cake Dealer” when she started making cakes in cups and selling them at New Oxford High School.
Parrish graduated from Johnson & Wales University in May with a bachelor’s degree in baking and pastry and food service management, according to the release.
“I had the opportunity to learn from world-renowned chefs, at Johnson & Wales, who helped me further develop my baking and decorating skills,” she said.
In March, Parrish opened a booth at the Marketplace at Gettysburg. Business was booming there and Art and Lori Stewart, owners of the marketplace, offered to help Parrish grow her business further. In late June, Parrish took a brief hiatus from the marketplace, as she worked to implement the Stewarts’ ideas and develop a business plan.
Parrish worked to create new menu items and worked with banks to fund her business endeavor.
“I’m excited to return and work on the next chapter of Sweeter Than SAP. I am extremely grateful to Art and Lori for the part they are playing in helping my business grow, and am looking forward to continuing to work with them and have my items available every weekend at the marketplace,” she said.
The marketplace, 2440 Baltimore Pike, is open today, Saturday, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“Show up early for the best selection of fresh baked cookies, cupcakes and cake jars,” said Parrish.
