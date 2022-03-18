Gettysburg National Military Park and the Gettysburg Foundation are co-hosting author Dorothy Wickenden in a Women’s History Month special presentation at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center Saturday, March 26, 7-8 p.m., according to a foundation release.
Her presentation will focus on her critically acclaimed book “The Agitators, Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women’s Rights.”
Wickenden will discuss how three radical friends, Harriet Tubman, Frances Seward and Martha Coffin Wright, fought to overturn slavery and gain rights for women as the nation broke apart. Wickenden’s talk will include a PowerPoint presentation with perspectives on the Battle of Gettysburg, where Wright’s son faced Pickett’s Charge, and on Tubman’s participation in a major river raid in Port Royal, South Carolina, according to the release. There will be a question-and-answer session.
A story of America before, during and after the Civil War through the lives of three women who advocated for the abolition of slavery and for women’s rights, the book opens in the 1820s, when Tubman was enslaved and Wright and Seward were young homemakers bound by law and tradition, and it ends after the war, according to the release.
Many prominent figures of the era, Abraham Lincoln, William H. Seward, Frederick Douglass, Daniel Webster, Charles Sumner, John Brown and William Lloyd Garrison, are seen through the eyes of the protagonists.
The Agitators has been described as riveting and profoundly relevant to our own time, bringing a vibrant, original voice to this transformative period in our history, according to the release.
“The Gettysburg Foundation is pleased to partner with Gettysburg National Military Park to co-host Dorothy Wickenden for the Women’s History Month presentation,” said Gettysburg Foundation President Wayne Motts. “Featured in The Agitators, Martha Coffin Wright’s special connection to Gettysburg is through her son First Lieutenant William P. Wright, who was an officer in the 1st New York Independent Artillery Battery (Cowan’s Battery). On July 3, 1863, defending Cemetery Ridge during Pickett’s Charge, Wright was badly wounded in the action, but he survived the war.”
The Women’s History Month special presentation is free of charge. Advance tickets are required, and seating is limited. Guests are encouraged to obtain tickets early.
Ticket holders for the special presentation have the opportunity to purchase Wickenden’s book for signing. The book will be available during the book signing in the museum lobby from 6 to 7 p.m. The presentation will follow in the theater at 7 p.m.
To obtain tickets for the Women’s History Month special presentation and for information on tours, events and programs offered by the Gettysburg Foundation, call 877-874-2478 or visit GettysburgFoundation.org. Tickets can also be obtained in advance at the Ticket Counter in the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, 1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg.
Wickenden is the author of “Nothing Daunted” and the critically acclaimed “The Agitators” and has been the executive editor of The New Yorker since January 1996. She also writes for the magazine and is the moderator of its weekly podcast, The Political Scene. A former Nieman Fellow at Harvard, Wickenden was national affairs editor at Newsweek 1993-1995, and before that was the longtime executive editor at The New Republic. She lives with her husband in Westchester, New York.
