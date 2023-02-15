Adams County
Veterans of the Army Air Corp, Army Air Force, Air Force will meet for breakfast Thursday at 9 a.m. at Dunlap’s Restaurant, Buford Avenue, across from the post office. All veterans are invited.
Join the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County for a winter hike Sunday, Feb 19, 1:30 p.m. at the Gettysburg National Military Park Amphitheater. Park at the amphitheater on West Confederate Avenue. Walk/hike on the equestrian trail and Confederate Avenue, about two miles; can be extended by walking to the observation tower. Hikes are held rain or shine except for severe weather. Email questions to jgastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
A Woman’s Purse is hosting its 16th annual auction at the Gettysburg Wyndham Thursday, March 2. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door for $45. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the United Way of Adams County, 717-334-5809, or online at uwadams.org, additional fee applies. This event supports the Independent Living Program for local youth and the Ready to Learn early education initiative at United Way.
Local high school seniors can apply for scholarships through the Adams County Community Foundation at adamscountycf.org through March 15.
Perkins restaurant, York Road, Gettysburg will donate 15% of people’s bill on Feb. 21, to Prince of Peace Church, which will be matched by the church, and the total given to local charities. Patrons must present a coupon to the cashier to participate. Coupons cannot be handed out at the door. Request a coupon beforehand by emailing secretary@gettysburgepiscopal.org.
Biglerville
Biglerville High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Feb. 15, at Hoss’s, York Road, Gettysburg. RSVP to Larry or Nancy at 717-334-8251 by Feb. 6.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will hold a meat raffle on Feb. 17. Doors open at 4 p.m. Free meal at 6 p.m. Raffle starts at 7 p.m. All meat prizes are from Steely Meats of Fayetteville. For more information, call 717-677-0870.
Fairfield
St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, will hold a spaghetti dinner in the parish hall on Sunday Feb. 19, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread stick, drinks and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and youngsters under 6 eat free. Carry outs are available. All are welcome. More information by calling 717-642-8815.
Fairfield Area Historical Society will host David Thomas’ “Vintage Valentines” presentation. He will speak on Valentines from the onset to the present on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 108 W. Main St. Light refreshments. Public welcome.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg VFW Friday Special is 8-ounce NY strip steak, baked potato, salad, roll, and dessert. Kitchen is open to the public 5-7:30 p.m. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, call 717-334-4614.
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is having a Chili Cook Off fundraiser on March 11, 1-4 p.m., at the VFW Post 15, 369 E. Middle St. Cost is $10 to enter; $5 to judge. There will be cash prizes for the winners. Event is open to the public. Proceeds benefit veterans and the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center. To enter or judge, call Linda at 717-398-7119.
St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., is hosting it 31st annual Fastnacht sale Sunday, Feb. 19, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Feb. 20, 3-6 p.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5-10 a.m. Pre-order at StJamesGettysburg.org and select Order Fastnachts, or call 717-337-1372. Extras will be made, but pre-ordering is suggested.
Gettysburg American Legion Friday night dinner special is two pieces of baked chicken, macaroni and cheese, and vegetable. Also serving regular menu 4-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Taco Tuesday every week 4-7 p.m. Music bingo Friday, 6-8 p.m. Open to members and their guests; applications available at the bar. For more information, call 717-334-4513.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will hold a Beef & Oyster Carry-out or Dine In Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 18, 3-6 p.m. Dinner consists of roast beef and fried oysters or fried shrimp or fried haddock filet, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and dessert. The cost is $25. Orders accepted on site only; no pre-orders.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg will host bingo Sunday, Feb. 19. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive jackpots, 20 regular games and small games of chance. Food is available for purchase. Call Mitch at 717-398-1668 or Dawn at 717-353-9413.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its 7th Annual Fishing Show Feb. 25-26; Saturday, Feb 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday Feb. 26. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or snow. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 12 years admitted for free. New and used fishing merchandise, fresh and salt water tackle, charter captains, kids’ casting competition and seminars both days. Two full rooms of vendors. Free parking, surcharge free ATM available on site. Food and beverages available both days. Proceeds benefit the fire department. Call Earl at 717-253-4175 for more information.
Littlestown
Nonprofits serving Littlestown may apply for grants to meet community needs through the Fund for Littlestown. Deadline is March 20. Details at AdamsCountyCF.org.
New Oxford
Monthly turkey dinner with dessert $10, take out only, will be held Sunday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, rear 106 Carlisle St., with handicap entrance at 101 N. Peters St. Thrift Shop will be open with everything half price.
York Springs
A night of country line dancing is planned March 25, 6:30-10 p.m. at York Springs Firehall to benefit the fire company. Fee is $10 at the door; food available for purchase.
York Springs community all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, potatoes, juice, coffee, and hot chocolate breakfast is Saturday, Feb. 18, 7-10:30 a.m. at York Springs Fire Hall, 312 Main St. Cost is $10 for people over 12; $5, ages 5–12; free for ages 4 and under. Bring a canned good for the local food bank to receive $1 off one admission. Sponsored by York Springs Lions Club to benefit York Springs Fire Company and Leader Dogs for the blind. For more information, contact Ed at 717-475-4866.
The Bermudian Springs High School Class of 1967 will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Feb. 17, at Hoss’s, Carlisle Street, in Hanover.
Elsewhere
Friends of Legal Services Book Sale drop-off is Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chambersburg Mall. Follow signs through the mall parking lot. New and used books, CDs including audio books, DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games accepted. Receipts for tax purposes available on request. Encyclopedias, textbooks and phonograph records not accepted.
