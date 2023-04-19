Barb Sonafelt announced she is running for a seat on the Gettysburg Area School District Board.
“I am a Cumberland Township resident who has lived here in Gettysburg area for all together seven years. I am originally from Monroeville, Pa., where I was very active in the Gateway Schools and the school board, along with the zoning hearing board and the planning commission. I have two sons who attended those schools and currently live in the area,” she said in a release.
Sonafelt says she has three major core beliefs when it comes to school districts.
“1. You are the parents of your children, not the schools. The schools are to provide a basic education for the children to function in society. As their parents, you are to teach and nurture their religious, political and social beliefs.
“2. We have to trim our household budgets when necessary, so should the district. Sometimes we have to make hard decisions in our own lives, but we make them. Our elected school directors are there to do the same thing, while using your tax dollars wisely.
“3. Politics has NO place in the School Board. I am a registered republican but that has no bearing on my decisions involving your children, which is why I am running on both sides of the ballot. There should be NO political agendas in our schools. There should be NO indoctrination, NO social engineering, and NO supporting the latest buzz words, ideas or social schemes that involve the children. NONE! School districts should supply a good solid education and that is all,” she said.
“I hope if you believe as I do, that we need changes in our schools, I would appreciate and ask for your vote. I will always be available to listen to your concerns, wants, needs and suggestions for your children’s education,” she said.
“You can also find me on Facebook, Barb Sonafelt for Gettysburg School Board Director,” she said.
