Julie A. Marshall has joined ACNB Bank in the position of vice president/regional sales manager, according to an ACNB release.
In this role, she is responsible for helping to meet the financial services needs of customers and overseeing the performance at 11 of the bank’s community banking offices located in the bank’s Adams/Franklin Region comprising Gettysburg, Upper Adams, Franklin Township, Carroll Valley, Newville and Chambersburg.
Additionally, Marshall is responsible for developing and implementing sales and marketing strategies for the region that align with the bank’s overall business objectives. She is based at the bank’s Lincoln Square office, located at 16 Lincoln Square, Gettysburg.
Marshall has worked in retail banking in southcentral Pennsylvania for 18 years, including eight years with ACNB Bank from 2013 to 2021. Prior to leaving the bank to pursue other interests, she served as the community banking manager for four offices in Adams County, including the North Gettysburg, Arendtsville, Bendersville and Biglerville offices.
Marshall was born in Hanover, Pa., and is a graduate of South Western High School. She completed two banking education programs through the Pennsylvania Bankers Association including the School of Banking in 2010 and the Advanced School of Banking in 2013.
An active volunteer in the local community, Marshall currently serves as a board member with United Way of Adams County and as a member of the organization’s governance/nominating committee and impact committee. For many years, she has also served as a financial literacy program presenter in local schools. Marshall resides in Gardners.
