Church Women United will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Chaplain Angel Perez, director of Adams Christian Prison Ministries, will be the guest speaker. Luncheon will be provided for $4. Special welcome to newcomers.
Local high school seniors can apply for scholarships through the Adams County Community Foundation at adamscountycf.org through March 15.
Biglerville High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Feb. 15, at Hoss’s, York Road, Gettysburg. RSVP to Larry or Nancy at 717-334-8251 by Feb. 6.
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host a shrimp feed on Feb. 4. All-you-can-eat shrimp, chicken and full buffet. Doors open at 4 p.m.; meal at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30. For tickets or information, call 717-677-0870.
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host basket bingo on Feb. 12; 20 games of basket bingo with lunch included for $25. Doors open at 11 a.m.; bingo starts at 1 p.m. For more information, call Linda at 717-677-6408.
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will hold a meat raffle on Feb. 17. Doors open at 4 p.m. Free meal at 6 p.m. Raffle starts at 7 p.m. All meat prizes are from Steely Meats of Fayetteville. For more information, call 717-677-0870.
Cashtown Community Fire Department will host family-style oyster dinners on Feb. 2-3, starting at 4:30 p.m. Adult meals are $28; children 6-12, $14; and under 6 eat for free.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will not meet for lunch in January.
St. Joseph the Worker Church, 12 E. Hanover St., will have its spring bazaar/yard sale, April 1, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parish center. Vendors: inside space, $25; outside, $10. Contact Michelle Study at 717-476-2297 or Susan Funari at 717-357-2866 or the parish office at 717-334-2510.
St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., is hosting it 31st annual fastnacht sale Sunday, Feb. 19, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Feb. 20, 3-6 p.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5-10 a.m. Pre-order at StJamesGettysburg.org and select Order Fastnachts, or call 717-337-1372. Extras will be made, but pre-ordering is suggested.
