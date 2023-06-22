Did you know the dial gauge on your pressure canner lid should be tested every year for accuracy?
The Penn State Extension Service Office for Adams County wants to remind people about this important safety measure.
Even new dial gauges should be tested to ensure accuracy and, therefore, safe processing, according to an extension service release.
Penn State Extension in Adams County is offering free testing on Tuesday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Adams County Extension office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg.
“No need to bring your entire canner, just the lid. Sign up is not required,” the release reads.
If you cannot attend in person, drop off the canner lid before June 27 and pick it up later, according to the release.
For more information, contact Penn State Extension Adams County at 717-334-6271.
