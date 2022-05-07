Adams County
Join the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County for a walking party Wednesday, May 11, at the Gettysburg Day Spa, 730 Chambersburg Road. Walk is two miles, some trail walking, mostly flat and paved, 1–6 p.m. Email questions to jgastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
————
Amberson, a Pennsylvania gospel band with music influences towards classical country, will appear in person Sunday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at the Heidlersburg Church of the United Brethren in Christ Church, 2736 Heidlersburg Road. There is no admission charge, however a free-will offering will be received. Following the concert there will be a covered dish lunch, bring a dish to share and your own place setting.
————
Anyone who enjoys knitting/crocheting as a hobby or wants to learn to knit is invited to join a group at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, the first and third Thursdays of each month, 12:30-2:30 p.m. There is no charge for fellowship, fun and knitting. Call Marybeth at 484-505-0470 for more information.
————
The local chapter of RU Recovery Ministries meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg. RU is a faith-based addiction recovery program. Whether you or someone you know is struggling, you are welcome. There is no fee, commitment or prerequisite to attend. There is a nursery and children’s programs facilitated by cleared staff. For more information go to lighthousebaptistgettysburg.org or call Jeremy at 717-745-7375.
————
Al Anon meets Tuesdays at noon at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St. The 12-step program is for friends and family concerned about drinking problems of others. All are welcome. Parking behind the church. Enter through side door under the portico, go straight to stairs or elevator. At stair top, go through door to right to large room with several tables.
————
Just for Today Al-Anon Family Group offers support to those affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are Mondays, 7-8 p.m. in the Music Room at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg. Park in church lot or on the street. Enter through Stratton Street entrance. Follow sign to room. Masks required. www.pa.al-anon.org.
————
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
————
A Blossom Festival is set for May 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the National Apple Museum, Biglerville, sponsored by the Biglerville Historical and Preservation Society, with 36 vendors, food trucks, face painting, a book signing, the Pa. Apple Queen, music by the Derr Family and Gettysburg Generation Big Band, horse and wagon guided orchard tours, and Apple Museum tours and gift shop. Family-friendly event. Free parking and admission.
Bendersville
Girlfriends (formerly Red Hat group) will meet at the Elkhorn on Tuesday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m. Program by Judy.
Biglerville
The Biglerville Senior Citizens will meet on Wednesday, May 11, at 12:30 p.m., at the Hunterstown Diner. New members are always welcome.
————
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor spaces are available. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 for more information or to reserve a space.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch on Thursday, May 12, at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road.
————
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road.
————
The Gettysburg Woman’s Club will hold its May meeting at Hoss’s on Wednesday, May 11, at 11:30 a.m. New members and guests welcome. Call Suzanne @ 717-677-8362 for reservations.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1949 will meet for lunch Wednesday, May 11, at Hoss’s at 12 noon.
————
Gettysburg High School, Class of 1961, will meet for dinner on May 10, at 6 p.m. at the Hunterstown Diner.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Greist Park, York Springs, Tuesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. to walk in the area. For more information, call 717-339-9389. All welcome.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Mother’s Day Breakfast Sunday, May 8, 7-11 a.m. Menu is scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, assorted muffins, orange juice, apple juice, milk, and coffee. The cost is $12 for adults; children ages 6-12, $6; and children under 6 eat free. For more information, call 717-778-5377.
New Oxford
Monthly turkey dinner with dessert, $10, take out only, will be held Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, behind the Church, 106 Carlisle St., with handicap entrance at 101 N. Peters St. This will be the last dinner until September. The Thrift Shop will be open during the dinner with everything half price.
Elsewhere
The second annual Plant Sale on the Plaza for the Blue Ridge Summit Free Library is Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 noon. There will be native plants, perennials, blooming annuals, herbs, heirloom vegetables, hanging baskets and planter mixes for Mother’s Day. Due to the rainy forecast, it will be under tents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.