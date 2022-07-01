ACNB Corporation, financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services Inc., announced Jason H. Weber is now executive vice president/treasurer and chief financial officer of ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank, according to a bank release.
Weber was selected as the successor to David W. Cathell, who announced last September his intentions to retire from all of his positions with ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries effective the close of business on May 31.
Weber of Downingtown, Pa., joined ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank in January as executive vice president/finance until Cathell’s retirement.
“Mr. Weber has proven to be a valuable addition to our leadership team and we now welcome him as the new Chief Financial Officer of ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank president and chief executive officer. “This role is integral as we move forward with strategic plans for both organic and inorganic growth. When Mr. Weber’s selection was announced in January 2022, it was part of ACNB Corporation’s succession planning for this important position in our organization. We were deliberate in our process and allowed for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition in the management of financial operations for staff and investors.”
“Mr. Cathell served ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services Inc., as the corporation’s chief financial officer since 2007. His experience and skills were instrumental as we navigated the Great Recession and two financial institution acquisitions in the Maryland market during his tenure. Today, we now look to Mr. Weber for his knowledge and expertise in addressing the opportunities and challenges of a growing organization as we execute our strategic plans for continued enhancement of shareholder value,” said Helt.
Weber commented on working with ACNB.
“My time with ACNB Corporation has been short; however, I have quickly learned that this is an organization poised to move forward. It is truly exciting to join an organization with such a long-standing history of accomplishments, as well as the potential and vision for significant growth in the years ahead. It is now my privilege to be able to contribute to ACNB Corporation’s future,” said Weber.
Weber came to ACNB Corporation from Atlantic Community Bankers Bank in Camp Hill, Pa., where he held the position of executive vice president and chief financial officer. Prior to Atlantic Community Bankers Bank, he served as director of corporate development and financial planning and analysis at Fulton Financial Corporation in Lancaster, Pa. A seasoned financial professional, Weber’s career experience ranges from balance sheet management at a large regional bank to investment banking and sell-side equity research at investment banks. He holds a master of business administration degree from Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pa., and a bachelor of business administration degree in finance from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va. Weber’s professional credentials include Certified Public Accountant (CPA-Inactive), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Financial Risk Manager (FRM), according to the release.
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, is the $2.7 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, and ACNB Insurance Services Inc., Westminster, Md.
