Robert W. Bream, a Gettysburg native, developed his commendable work ethic by picking cherries, delivering flowers and working in grocery stores in Adams County, starting at the age of 14, according to a Mount St. Mary’s University news release.

However, he struggled as a young man to overcome numerous obstacles and challenges. He had a strong drive to succeed, but influential individuals in his life didn’t recognize or nurture his potential. That changed when Mount St. Mary’s University accepted him as an undergraduate student and offered him the opportunity and encouragement to change his life, according to the release.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.