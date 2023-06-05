Adams County
Grants are available to support local environmental projects and education through the Adams County Fund for the Environment. Application deadline is June 19, AdamsCountyCF.org.
Physical Fitness Task Force Spring Walking Party is Wednesday, June 7, at the GNMP Visitor’s Center. Park in the Soldiers National Cemetery parking lot, Cyclorama Drive off Taneytown Road; proceed from the lot to Meade’s Headquarters, cross Taneytown Road, trail through the woods and parking lot 3 to Pleasanton Avenue; use the path to walk past the Pennsylvania Monument, the Angle and back to the lot. Walking is 4-6 p.m., free and open to everyone. Good walking shoes suggested; bring water. Email questions to jagastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
Adams County Relay For Life’s third annual bingo event is Sunday, June 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., Biglerville. Doors open at noon; bingo starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 for six cards. Optional special game pack for an additional $10 add five more games of bingo with bigger, better prizes. Food and drinks available for purchase; also a 50/50 drawing. Reserved tickets are preferred by contacting Samantha Adams at delval2012@gmail.com. Walk-ins also welcome.
Biglerville
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet Tuesday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m., at the National Apple Museum. For more information on the Biglerville Garden Club, contact Liz at 717-677-0777.
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendors are needed. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 or church office at 717-677-7409.
Bonneauville
The Borough of Bonneauville will hold its annual Electronic Devices Recycling Event on Saturday, June 17, 8-10 a.m. at the sewer treatment plant, 86 W. Hanover St. Items only accepted this place/time. Only computers, monitors, computer components and televisions will be accepted. For more information, call the borough office Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 717-334-2662.
Buchanan Valley
The Buchanan Valley Fire Department plans a meat raffle with free soup and sandwich meal at 6 p.m. on June 16. No tickets are required. Information is available at 717-677-0870.
Fairfield
There will be an Ice Cream Social for the elderly in the Fairfield Community June 21, 1-3 p.m. at Carroll Valley Borough Park by the library including music provided by the Bluegrass Chapel Band.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet for dinner on Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at Perkin’s restaurant, York Road.
Gettysburg Area High School Class of 1968 will hold its 55th reunion Sunday, June 25, at David and Janet Geyer’s residence. If you are a class member and have not received reservation information, leave a message for Judy at 717-334-3043, or horserider141749@embarqmail.com. Reservations are due June 4.
Church Women United will have an annual picnic Wednesday, June 7, 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will be the guests. The event is indoors; members will provide the food, condiments and beverages. Join for food and fellowship.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at Hoss’s on Tuesday, June 6, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will celebrate its 70th year since graduation with a reunion with lunch on June 8 at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road, and with dinner on June 9 at 5 p.m. at Perkin’s, York Road. Class members and guests welcome.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Norlo Park, 3050 Lincoln Way East, Fayetteville, at 10 a.m. on June 6 to walk with lunch at 11 a.m. at Windy Knoll, 2685 Spring Road, Chambersburg. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
