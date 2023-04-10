Gettysburg Orthopedics and Sports Medicine announced Dr. Thomas A. Little now offers orthopedic care in Adams County.
Little provides patient-oriented, non-surgical care of injuries to the muscles, bones, and joints, helping patients correct the physical imbalances that inevitably accumulate over the course of their lives, reducing pain and deterioration without surgery, according to a release from the practice.
Little graduated with honors from the Penn State University College of Medicine and completed his internship, orthopedic surgery residency, and shoulder surgery fellowship at the Penn State University Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
“After completing his medical training in 2001, Little joined Gettysburg Orthopaedics with Drs. Lon Woods, Joseph Tripi, and Ivan Miller, a partnership that in 2007 became Wellspan Orthopedics. In 2016 he transferred to Summit Orthopedics in Chambersburg, where he worked until his retirement from surgical practice in 2021,” the release reads.
In addition to his medical practice, Little served for 10 years as an adjunct professor at Gettysburg College, where he taught courses in anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, and the pathophysiology of chronic disease.
A lifelong recreational athlete, Little enjoys swimming, cycling, running, skiing, and hiking, activities he believes have given him insight into his patients’ struggles, according to the release.
“Over the years, I’ve had my share of sports-related injuries, both chronic and traumatic, so I understand how frustrating it can be to be limited by pain and injury,” Little said. “I use those experiences, my medical training, and my teaching background to help my patients get back to the activities they love.”
Located at 371 E. Water St., Gettysburg Orthopedics and Sports Medicine shares a building with the newly-opened Gettysburg Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine.
For more information about Little and Gettysburg Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, visit GettysburgOrtho.com. To request an appointment, call 717-549-2331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.