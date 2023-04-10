Gettysburg Orthopedics and Sports Medicine announced Dr. Thomas A. Little now offers orthopedic care in Adams County.

Little provides patient-oriented, non-surgical care of injuries to the muscles, bones, and joints, helping patients correct the physical imbalances that inevitably accumulate over the course of their lives, reducing pain and deterioration without surgery, according to a release from the practice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.