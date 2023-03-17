Adams County
Senior ACTS will meet Monday, March 20, at 1:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Room, Main building, SpiriTrust Lutheran Village for the first reading of “Annie’s Answering Machine.” Attendees are invited to bring a short reading honoring women’s month.
————
Community members interested in reviving a local chapter of Braver Angels, a national movement to bridge the partisan divide, are invited to meet at Dunlap’s Restaurant, Buford Avenue, Gettysburg at 12 noon Monday, March 20. The Braver Angels 2023 national convention at Gettysburg College July 6-8 will be discussed.
————
A Jewish Passover Seder with traditional foods, practices and symbols is planned for Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m. at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, 909 Fairfield Road. A $5 donation per adult, $3 for children under 10 requested to cover food cost for this collaborative effort between the YW and local Jewish community. Registration required by March 31; email nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org or call 717-334-9171, ext. 115.
————
Penn State Extension will hold its annual Adams County Homemaker’s Family Living Day program at the Agricultural & Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg 8:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Light refreshments included in the $5 registration fee. Call877-345-0691 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday — Friday to register, or online at https://extension.psu.edu/homemakers-family-living-day by April 5.
————
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County Spring Nearly New Sale is March 24-25. Consignments of gently used children’s clothing ,equipment, and toys will be accepted March 19–21. Volunteers are needed for sorting March 19-22. Visit the website for more details or contact Nancy at nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org.
————
The Adams County Chapter of Project Linus will meet Friday, March 17, at the Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., 7-9 p.m. Call Cindy Sanderson, chapter coordinator, at 717-968-1513, for more information.
————
Author Ron Kirkwood will speak at the Historic Gettysburg Adams County meeting Tuesday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Building, 53 E. Middle St. This is a free speakers’ series event. Kirkwood will speak on his recent book.
Bendersville
Girlfriends will meet at the Elkhorn Restaurant Tuesday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m. Program by Shelvey.
Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker Church will hold its monthly chicken potpie dinner on March 26, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Parish Center, 22 E. Hanover St., $8 a quart for bake or boiled potpie; bring your own containers, no glass. There will also be a Kid’s Corner with plenty of prizes and a bake sale.
Conewago Twp.
Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services spring event is Friday, April 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a bake sale, Easter flower sale, breakfast and lunch, dine in or carry out, featuring crab cakes, breaded haddock sandwiches and platters with macaroni and cheese, and sides. Spring raffle with lots of goodies.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will hold a meat raffle on March 17. Doors open at 4 p.m.; free meal served at 6 p.m. This month’s menu is fried fish, broasted chicken, homemade macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and desserts. Call 717-677-0870 for information.
————
St. Ignatius Loyola Church will hold its Easter (ham) bingo on Monday, April 3. Doors will open at 5 p.m.; bingo will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25 for 35 games. Raffles and door prizes. For more information, contact Diane at 717-677-9352.
Fairfield
All Christmas and other decorations must be removed from the Fairfield Union Cemetery by March 24, for the lawn mowing season to start April 1. For information, call 717-642-5063.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, March 21 at 12 noon at Ventura’s
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch March 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s Restaurant. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome. No reservations needed.
————
Gettysburg Chapter #392 Order of the Eastern Star will host “A Downton Abbey Themed Tea” Saturday, March 25, at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, Baltimore Street, at 3 p.m. to raise funds for Karing for Kids, and others. Reservations are $40; contact Valerie Petty at 717-334-9196.
————
Lenten Fish Fry Dinners Fridays through March 31, at 5 p.m., at the Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road. Menu includes fried haddock, baked cod, mac and cheese, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, corn pudding, cole slaw, dessert, and beverages. Dine-in or take out. Call 717-334-4048, 845-325-5916, visit www.stfxcc.org for more information, menu, and updates.
————
Gettysburg VFW will be closed to the public Friday, March 17. Dinner available again March 24.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet on Ridgewood Drive at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, for the annual Daffodil Walk with lunch afterwards at the Montezuma Restaurant at 11 a.m. Everyone welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Hanover
A chicken potpie carry-out only fundraiser is set for Saturday, March 18, at Trinity UCC, 116 York St., starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $8 a quart; benefitting Hanover Council of Churches.
————
Conewago District Council of Catholic Women Lenten Day of Reflection is Saturday, March 18, 12:30-3 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul, Gotwalt Hall, 220 3rd St. Presenter will be Katherine Phenicie. For more information, email johnbnewbold@yahoo.com.
————
Tables are available at the St. Vincent de Paul Church, Hanover, indoor yard sale, March 25, 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Call 717-637-0366.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, will hold a beef and oyster carry-out or dine in dinner on Saturday, March 18, 3-6 p.m. Meal consists of roast beef and fried oysters or fried shrimp or fried haddock filet with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and dessert. The cost is $25. Orders accepted on site only, no pre-orders.
Littlestown
Nonprofits serving Littlestown may apply for grants to meet community needs through the Fund for Littlestown. Deadline is March 20. Details at AdamsCountyCF.org.
New Oxford
Monthly turkey dinner with dessert $10, take out only, is Sunday, March 19, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, rear 106 Carlisle St., with handicap entrance at 101 N. Peters St. Thrift Shop will be open, everything half price.
York Springs
York Springs community all-you-can-eat breakfast at York Springs Fire Hall, 312 Main St., is Saturday, March 18, 7–10:30 a.m. Adult meals are $10; ages 5–12, $5; and 4 and under eat free. Bring a canned good for the local food bank to receive a $1 off one admission. For more information, contact Ed at 717-475-4866. Menu is pancakes, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, potatoes, juice, coffee and hot chocolate.
————
A night of country line dancing is planned March 25, 6:30-10 p.m. at York Springs Firehall to benefit the fire company. Fee is $10 at the door; food available for purchase.
————
36th Annual Wolfe Family Reunion to be held at York Springs Fire Department, April 1, social time, 4-5 p.m., meal at 5 p.m. There will be a 50/50, white elephant and donations. Any questions, call Dean Wonders at 717-528-8614.
Elsewhere
The Franklin County Rock & Mineral Club is sponsoring its 43rd Annual Rock, Mineral, Gem, & Jewelry Show Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eugene C Clark Community Center, 235 S. 3rd St, Chambersburg.
————
Shippensburg Area Civil War Round Table will meet Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m., in the basement of Christ United Methodist Church, 47 E. King St., Shippensburg, to hear historian D. Scott Hartwig speak on I Dread the Thought of the Place: The Battle of Antietam and End of the Maryland Campaign.
