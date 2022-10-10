Welcome center grant

Main Street Gettysburg President and Chief Executive Officer Jill Sellers, center, receives a ceremonial check for a $35,000 grant from Pella Corporation representatives. The grant is to support development of a public welcome center to replace the structure at 340 Baltimore St., Gettysburg. (Submitted Photo)

A $35,000 grant from Pella Corporation will support development of a public welcome center in Gettysburg.

Main Street Gettysburg (MSG), which acts as the borough’s economic development arm, will use the money as local matching funds needed to garner other grants for the approximately $1.4-million project, according to a MSG release release.

 

