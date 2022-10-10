A $35,000 grant from Pella Corporation will support development of a public welcome center in Gettysburg.
Main Street Gettysburg (MSG), which acts as the borough’s economic development arm, will use the money as local matching funds needed to garner other grants for the approximately $1.4-million project, according to a MSG release release.
“The building site at 340 Baltimore Street was generously donated to the borough for the purpose of creating a welcome center downtown. Plans include new ADA-compliant (Americans with Disabilities Act) facilities and will also be a place for information and directions – for tourism, local events, transportation, volunteer opportunities, and more,” the release reads.
The site is located in the center of downtown, between Steinwehr Avenue and Lincoln Square, creating greater accessibility throughout the historic district.
“Projects like the welcome center would be unattainable by individual businesses, but thanks to Pella, this one has taken another step forward,” MSG President Jill Sellers said. “We appreciate our corporate partners, especially local businesses like Pella who value community investment.”
Pella, a maker of windows and doors, operates a manufacturing facility in Straban Township.
MSG was founded in 1984 as a nonprofit organization to unite and lead the Gettysburg community in successful economic- and community-development projects to enhance the quality of life for Gettysburg and Adams County residents, according to the release.
The organization’s mission is to work with community partners for historic preservation, economic revitalization, and overall enhancement of the town; the organization oversees ambitious initiatives and economic-development strategies.
“Major accomplishments include a 10-year interpretive plan for historic preservation in the Borough of Gettysburg, which resulted in more than $55 million of downtown projects; the $7.5 million Steinwehr Avenue Revitalization Project, resulting in 29 new businesses in a five-year period that offered new jobs, additional ADA improvements and a safer and more beautiful neighborhood with updated infrastructure,” the release reads.
MSG’s Baltimore Street Project and the Gettysburg Welcome Center are both currently under consideration for federal funding, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.