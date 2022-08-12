ambulance

UPMC Community Life Team stations an ambulance at Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services. (Submitted Photo)

UPMC recently welcomed emergency medical services (EMS) personnel of Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) to Community Life Team, according to a UPMC release.

“UPMC and Community Life Team are committed to serving the communities in Conewago Township, McSherrystown, Union Township and Mount Pleasant Township,” said Josh Nelson, deputy chief and operations manager for Community Life Team in Adams and York counties. “UPMC and SAVES have long collaborated in providing emergency services to the community, and this new relationship will further strengthen the care that is available in Adams County. Residents can expect the same high-quality service they’ve come to rely on, delivered by the EMS providers they already know.”

