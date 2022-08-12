UPMC recently welcomed emergency medical services (EMS) personnel of Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) to Community Life Team, according to a UPMC release.
“UPMC and Community Life Team are committed to serving the communities in Conewago Township, McSherrystown, Union Township and Mount Pleasant Township,” said Josh Nelson, deputy chief and operations manager for Community Life Team in Adams and York counties. “UPMC and SAVES have long collaborated in providing emergency services to the community, and this new relationship will further strengthen the care that is available in Adams County. Residents can expect the same high-quality service they’ve come to rely on, delivered by the EMS providers they already know.”
Community Life Team currently provides advanced life support (ALS) in the SAVES service area, and this transition allows ALS and basic life support (BLS) services to be provided by one unified team.
“As part of the commitment to the community, current SAVES memberships will be honored until Jan. 1, 2023,” said Nelson.
In addition to emergency responses, Community Life Team provides non-emergency, inter-facility transportation. UPMC and Community Life Team also have working relationships with local police and fire departments, according to the release.
Twenty SAVES EMS providers, including paramedics, EMTs, advanced EMTs, and ambulance drivers, have joined UPMC and Community Life Team. The EMS team will begin to wear the Community Life Team uniforms, and ambulances will start to include the UPMC and Community Life Team branding.
Community Life Team is a leader in providing emergency and prehospital medicine across the region. Each year, Community Life Team responds to more than 56,000 calls across 104 municipalities in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and York counties, according to the release.
