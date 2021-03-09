The Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County, with help from The Adams County Office of Planning and Development, has created an online Library of Walking Maps.
Nineteen maps are available at www.adamswellness.org under the “Walking Routes of Adams County” tab. The table of contents describes the parking location, the length, the surface, how shady and flat and how much traffic each route has.
