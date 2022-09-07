The East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC) will host a book sale starting today, Sept. 7, and continuing through Saturday, Sept. 10, plus numerous other events throughout the month.
Book sale hours are Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $2 each for hardcover books and $1 each for paperbacks; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., $10 a bag; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $5 a bag; and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $3 a bag
The Fall Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with craft vendors, food trucks, book sale, and a car show.
Hog maw platters, which include slaw, applesauce and roll, will be available for purchase, Saturday, Sept. 10, for $10 each.
The platters will be available from 11 a.m. until sold out.
The Casual Cruise In Car Show is also Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There is a $5 registration fee, Hubcap Toss Competition.
EBACC will also host an Indoor Yard Sale Sept. 15-17.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., it will be $10 a bag; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $5 a bag; and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, donation of $5 for unlimited shopping.
A Slippery Chicken Pot Pie Takeout is planned. The cost is $7 a quart for potpie; and creamy or pepper slaw for $3 a pint.
Order no later than Sept. 23 for pick up on Sept. 28 or 29, 3-6 p.m.
