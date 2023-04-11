Due to high danger of wildfires, Adams County residents should avoid burning yard debris or other materials, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said Monday.

The danger arises from ground left parched by a lack of snow over the winter and rainfall now some three inches below normal, with none in sight before this coming weekend, he said.

 

