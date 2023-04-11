Due to high danger of wildfires, Adams County residents should avoid burning yard debris or other materials, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said Monday.
The danger arises from ground left parched by a lack of snow over the winter and rainfall now some three inches below normal, with none in sight before this coming weekend, he said.
If burning is necessary, people need to be “very cautious,” making sure fires are not left unattended, areas within 10 feet of a fire are clear of combustible materials, and screens are placed over burn barrels, Jacobs said.
Anyone planning to burn materials should alert Adams County emergency dispatchers at 717-334-8101 so volunteer firefighters are not called out unnecessarily, he said.
Dangers also reamin high for people still using firepalces and woodstoves. Anyone disposing of fireplace or other ashes must make certain they are completely extinguished by dousing them thoroughly with water, Jacobs said.
The degree of danger is indicated by fires discovered in remote areas of the Michaux State Forest that burned themselves out after consuming 10 to 12 acres, he said.
“Stuff is dry,” Jacobs emphasized.
